GOP senator hits Trump with brutal reminder of major scandal

U.S. Sen Thom Tillis (R-NC) snapped back at Donald Trump on Sunday.

For his part, the president has lobbed numerous attacks against Tillis after the lawmaker announced his opposition to the GOP’s so-called “big, beautiful” bill. Trump even vowed to field meetings with those Republicans willing to challenge Tillis in a primary.

Tillis replied over the weekend, saying, “Thanks for the retirement wishes, Mr. President, looking forward to working with you for a successful 2026.”

“Word to the wise, let’s avoid minisoldr,” the lawmaker added, along with an image of a headline, “Trump has embraced NC’s Mark Robinson, calling him ‘Martin Luther King on steroids’.”

Robinson was infamous for a report about him posting extremely odd and inappropriate content online, including on porn comment boards.

Tanner Nau said, “Classy response from Tillis, who punctuates his message urging POTUS to ignore sex scandal-ridden Robinson’s possible interest for the open senate seat.”

“Robinson lost big to now Gov. Josh Stein after he was outed as ‘minisoldr,’ an internet pseudonym that frequented graphic pornographic chat rooms,” the conservative wrote on Sunday.