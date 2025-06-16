GOP strategist flags ‘very significant problem’ for Trump’s polling

Donald Trump’s polling is historically low, and his approval ratings are at 38%, which poses a “significant problem,” according to a GOP pollster on Sunday.

Mike Madrid, who served as the Golden State’s GOP political director before co-founding the group of current and former anti-Trump Republicans known as the Lincoln Project, has previously commented on Trump’s political tactics.

This weekend, however, Madrid struck a different tone than normal, insisting that the “momentum has shifted” due to recent events.

Among the developments cited were the tackling of a US senator at an immigration press conference, as well as intense protests throughout Los Angeles.

Another point highlighted by Madrid is, “Trump’s polling numbers hit a historic low.”

“38% is lower… than Trump was polling at the height of the pandemic in 2020,” he said. “Very significant problem.”

Why this matters, according to Madrid, is that the polling gives us an indicator of whether Americans will accept dictatorship.

He added that consumer confidence in where we’re heading also remains at a “historic low.”

“He does not have the support of the American people on his big beautiful bill,” Madrid said on Sunday. “This is an unpopular president.”