Gospel legend Kirk Franklin says he’s never understood homophobia and never had issues with his son’s bisexuality

Gospel legend Kirk Franklin is speaking from the heart, and this time, he’s tackling something bigger than music—love, acceptance, and breaking the stigma around sexuality.

In a candid conversation, Kirk opened up about his son Kerrion and made it clear he has never had a problem with his son’s bisexuality. “I’ve never understood homophobia,” he said. “I am a lover of every human. I love people. I love people. That’s always been me.”

He explained that being a parent isn’t about agreeing with every choice your child makes—it’s about unconditional love. “I told my son, there will never be any situation in your life that I will ever, ever stop loving you. I will love who you love, and I will stand where you stand. At the end of the day, that’s my son and ain’t nobody gonna take my son away from me.”

Kirk also reflected on how society often tries to put Christian leaders in boxes, expecting them to be perfect. But he says he has never let the cloth determine his humanity. “Just because I’m a Christian singer doesn’t mean I’m not human,” he said. “I’ve always allowed myself to be seen as human, and that’s how I want to be with my family and my son.”

The gospel star went on to speak against the judgmental culture many still hold toward the LGBTQ+ community. “If homosexuality is a sin, then adultery is a sin. Fornication is a sin. Divorce is a sin. None of them are bigger than the other. I’ve never understood why we single out some people for judgment. We all need grace.”

Even more, Kirk reflected on his own experiences growing up, when his sexuality was questioned in middle and high school because of his love for fashion and the arts. Yet, he always stayed true to himself while remaining compassionate toward others.

“I’ve always been loving and compassionate to people. That’s who I am,” he said.