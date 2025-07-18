GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST BREBNER CHANGALA   ASKS COURT TO HALT MFUWE BY-ELECTION

GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST ASKS COURT TO HALT MFUWE BY-ELECTION



CIVIL Rights activist Brenner Changala has rushed to to the Constitutional Court seeking to cancel the Mfuwe parliamentary by elections, which are scheduled for August 7,2025.





Mr Changala wants the court to order cancellation of nomination of three candidates contesting the by-election in Mfuwe, where the seat was declared vacant after Maureen Mabonga was jailed





On May 16, the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court jailed Ms Mabonga to eight months imprisonment for seditions practices, a conviction which led to the declaration of her parliamentary seat, Mfuwe, vacant.





Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti notified the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) about the vacancy of Ms Mabonga’s seat.



The commission consequently set date for nominations ahead of the by-elections to elect a new lawmaker in Mfuwe, where three candidates filed for the nomination.





The contenders are UPND’s Malama Mfunelo, Socialist Party’s Charles Mubanga and New Congress Party’s Brian Kunda.



But Mr Changala argues in court that ECZ’s decision to proceed with the nomination contravened article 70(2) (f) of the Constitution Act number 2 of 2016.





His argument is that the nomination should not have proceeded because there is no vacant seat in Mfuwe since Ms Mabonga appealed against her conviction and sentence and was granted bail.



Mr Changala is relying on article 70(2) (f) of the Constitution which states that: “a person disqualified from being elected as Member of Parliament if that person is serving a sentence of imprisonment for an offence under a written law”.





The petitioner contends that the ‘current’ MP was not serving a sentence of imprisonment at the time of the by election nominations were conducted by ECZ this month on July 9.





“ECZ contravened the above constitutional provision by proceeding to validate by election nominations for Mfuwe in the absence of a vacancy existing,” Mr Changala submits.





He seeks a declaration that ECZ contravened article 70 (2) (f) and that the nomination of the three is null and void and that the court should order ECZ to cancels the Mfuwe by-elections.





All the three contenders in the coming by-election have been cited as respondents plus the Attorney General and ECZ.



