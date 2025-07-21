GOVERNANCE ANALYST URGES INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED LEAKED HICHILEMA-CHABINGA AUDIO PLOT ON  LUNGU’s BODY

GOVERNANCE ANALYST URGES INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED LEAKED HICHILEMA-CHABINGA AUDIO PLOT ON ECL’s BODY





Governance analyst Noel Chisebe has raised doubts about the credibility of an audio clip making rounds on social media, allegedly involving PF faction Acting leader Robert Chabinga and Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba.





The clip reportedly suggests that President Hakainde Hichilema coordinated with Chabinga to influence South African judges by mobilizing nationwide protests and other tactics.





This is in an attempt to secure a favorable court ruling for the repatriation of former President Edgar Lungu’s remains, exploiting alleged legal loopholes in South Africa that prioritize the deceased and their family’s wishes.





In an interview with Mafken News, Mr. Chisebe cautioned against drawing premature conclusions, citing the rise of advanced digital editing technologies that can easily fabricate voices.





He called on ZICTA and the Zambia Police to carry out a thorough investigation to verify the authenticity of the recording.





Meanwhile, acting PF faction leader Robert Chabinga has warned that legal action will be taken against individuals circulating the said alleged audio recording in which his voice is purportedly featured.





Mr. Chabinga who is also Mafinga Lawmaker stated that the authenticity of the audio is questionable and that those circulating it will face legal consequences.



By Respite Kaoma

Mafken FM