GOVERNANCE EXPERT CALLS ON CHURCH TO INTERVENE IN STANDOFF OVER LATE FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FUNERAL





By Patricia Mbewe



Governance and elections expert Stanley Mhango is calling on the church to intervene in the current standoff between the family, party members, and other stakeholders over the funeral proceedings of the late former president Edgar Lungu.





A standoff has arisen between the government and former president Edgar Lungu’s family over funeral arrangements, following the government’s move to repatriate his remains to Zambia which the family has rejected, requesting that the government refrain from involvement in both the repatriation and funeral rites, citing the late president’s personal wishes.





Mr. Mhango is urging the church leadership to play a pivotal role in guiding the nation during this sensitive period, promoting peace, and fostering unity.





He has told Phoenix News that the church, as moral custodians, is uniquely positioned to provide counsel and support while appealing to all parties involved to exercise restraint, understanding, and a spirit of compromise.





Mr. Mhango has further appealed to president Hakainde Hichilema to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the standoff as the country awaits the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s remains from South Africa.

PHOENIX NEWS