GOVERNANCE EXPERT CAUTIONS AGAINST INFLUENCE OF NON-ELECTED GROUPS IN ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY





By Constance Shilengwe



GOOD governance and Human-Rights Advocate Wesley Miyanda says that in a democracy like Zambia, it is important to recognise the difference between elected representatives and non-elected groups who often speak loudly but have no formal mandate.



He argues that political legitimacy comes from elections, not activism, and that only those chosen by citizens have the authority to shape national policy. Citing the example of Singapore under Lee Kuan Yew, he notes that strong and accountable leadership comes from elected officials, not pressure groups.





Mr. Miyanda warns that attempts by groups to force government action through demonstrations, petitions, or foreign-funded advocacy can weaken Zambia’s young democracy. He says policymaking should be rational, long-term, and protected from emotional pressure.

He acknowledges that civil society, churches, and traditional leaders play an important advisory role, but stresses they should advise not dictate government decisions.





According to Mr. Miyanda, national interest must outweigh sectional or activist interests, and if anyone wishes to determine policy, the path is simple: win elections and earn the mandate.



He concludes that while President Hakainde Hichilema should listen to all voices in the spirit of democracy, no group should attempt to arm-twist the government into making national decisions.