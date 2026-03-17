GOVERNANCE EXPERT SAYS NEW MINISTERS MAY FACE PRESSURE TO EFFECTIVELY RUN THEIR MINISTRIES AMIDST GOVT DEMANDS





By Chamuka Shalubala



Governance expert Rueben Lifuka has expressed concerns over the timing of the recent appointments of the Ministers of Health and Small and Medium Enterprises, saying they may face significant pressure in effectively running their ministries while adapting to government leadership demands.





Mr. Lifuka notes that the newly appointed ministers, who have never served in cabinet before, will need time to familiarize themselves with public administration systems, policy processes, and institutional structures.





He tells Phoenix News that managing a government ministry requires experience and knowledge that cannot be acquired overnight.





Mr. Lifuka adds that introducing new individuals with limited government experience into cabinet positions at this stage may present difficulties.



PHOENIX NEWS