GOVERNANCE EXPERT SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA`S CABINET ACHIEVED GAINS BUT LEFT GAPS IN SOME KEY AREAS





Governance expert Reuben Lifuka says President Hakainde Hichilema’s first cabinet has performed commendably, given the challenges inherited from the Patriotic Front-PF- administration, although some gaps remain.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lifuka has acknowledged that while the cabinet has made notable progress, it has not fully met public expectations.





He described the performance as mixed, highlighting key achievements such as the country’s successful debt restructuring programme, but noting that certain sectors fell short of anticipated results.





Mr. Lifuka says President Hichilema’s cabinet has changed the landscape for Zambians, but there are still critical areas where stronger performance was expected.



PHOENIX NEWS