GOVERNMENT ACCUSED OF SECRET INVESTIGATION INTO FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S DEATH

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

The family of the late former President Edgar Lungu has alleged that the government secretly hired a private investigator to probe claims that Mr. Lungu had been poisoned, without the family’s knowledge.

Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu said the private investigator, in collaboration with South African authorities, visited the morgue on 23rd September 2025 in an attempt to access Mr. Lungu’s body adding that th investigator claimed to have received a docket file from a family member raising suspicions of poisoning.

Mr. Zulu confirmed that Mr. Lungu’s remains are currently with Two Mountains, although the family does not have precise details of the location.

He said Two Mountains has been tasked with providing updates on developments regarding the former president’s body.

Mr Zulu said When the family sought clarification from the government through their representative Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa a comprehensive response was not provided.

The spokesperson has also expressed concern over the activities of a South African movement, Progressive Forces of South Africa, which allegedly filed a report with the South African Police Service claiming that Mr. Lungu had been murdered.

Mr. Zulu said the movement’s actions were used to disparage the Lungu family and vilify the late president.

Despite the challenges he emphasized that the Lungu family remains committed to ensuring that the former president is laid to rest in a manner that honors his dignity and wishes.