GOVERNMENT ACCUSED OF TARGETING ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA TO SABOTAGE LUNGU FAMILY MEDIATION

By Brian Matambo, Sandton, South Africa

15 October 2025

The Lungu family has accused the Zambian government of orchestrating and fuelling online attacks against Archbishop Alick Banda, describing the campaign as a deliberate attempt to derail mediation efforts in the ongoing dispute over the burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In a statement delivered by family spokesperson Hon. Makebi Zulu, the family said that soon after Archbishop Banda’s return from Europe on 3 October 2025, where he had been designated as the family’s chosen mediator, a wave of malicious online publications and coordinated smear campaigns were launched by individuals linked to the government.

“These attacks were scathing and calculated,” the statement read, “falling just short of calling His Grace a criminal. For days, Archbishop Banda’s name was dragged through the mud by media outlets and individuals associated with the State, creating an atmosphere of public ridicule and hostility.”

The family believes these actions were not random but part of a broader strategy to discredit Archbishop Banda and undermine his ability to mediate fairly between the family and the government. As a result, the anticipated talks that were to take place in early October have been significantly delayed.

“The government cannot claim to be pursuing dialogue while its surrogates are busy attacking one of the mediators chosen in good faith,” Hon. Zulu said, stressing that such behaviour erodes trust and “raises serious questions about the sincerity of those claiming to seek reconciliation.”

Despite the setbacks, the Lungu family reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful and dignified resolution. The statement emphasized that the family’s sole objective remains to honour the late president’s dignity and wishes and to ensure that the mediation process is conducted in good faith.

“We remain hopeful that those in authority will reflect on the damage such attacks cause,” the family said. “We will not be provoked or distracted from seeking a resolution anchored on respect and truth.”