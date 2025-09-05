Government and Lungu family commence talks

GOVERNMENT AND LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FAMILY BEGIN FORMAL DISCUSSIONS TO RESOLVE IMPASSE





The government of the Republic of Zambia and the family of the late sixth president, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, have announced the commencement of formal discussions, marking a significant step toward resolving a three-month impasse.





According to a joint statement signed by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa and family spokesperson Makebi Zulu, a mediated process will be employed to address outstanding issues, with mediators jointly appointed by both parties.





The statement emphasized the importance of building trust as a crucial step toward reaching a mutually agreeable solution that fosters genuine reconciliation and healing.





Both the government and the family have pledged to approach the discussions with sincerity, prioritizing reconciliation, national unity, and deep respect for the late president’s distinguished service and the wishes of his family.





“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Zambia for their patience and understanding,” the statement read.





Citizens have been urged to refrain from making statements that could heighten tensions as the parties work toward a respectful and dignified outcome.





The government and family have assured the nation that updates on the discussions and next steps will be shared in due course and encouraged continued prayers for the former first family and the Republic of Zambia.





The announcement comes after months of uncertainty, signaling a potential turning point in efforts to honor Dr. Lungu’s legacy while addressing lingering matters with care and respect.



© Falcon News