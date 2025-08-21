BREAKING NEWS
GOVERNMENT APPOINTS KANGWA AS THE ONLY SPOKESPERSON FOR LUNGU BURIAL SAGA
UPND Government has designated the Secretary to the Cabinet as the sole and exclusive source for all official statements regarding the ongoing court case and burial process of sixth President Edgar Lungu.
All ministries and Government Agencies have been instructed to refrain from issuing public statements regarding the burial of sixth President Edgar Lungu.
This is according to a cabinet office circular signed by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa.
Mr. Kangwa says the instruction should be adhered to as Government continues to seek appropriate resolution to the burial of Mr. Lungu.
