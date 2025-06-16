Government asks South Africa  to accord Lungu military honours during repatriation

Government asks SA to accord Lungu military honours during repatriation





THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has revealed that government will officially request that the late former President Edgar Lungu be accorded full military honours by the government of the South Africa upon the repatriation of his remains in that country on Wednesday.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AhfdQoXJA/?mibextid=oFDknk



In a statement, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe said Zambia and South Africa share long standing relations and that the ongoing cooperation in the current circumstance is testament to the strength of the friendship between the two nations.





He further expressed gratitude to South Africa for the support it has rendered to the Zambian government, the bereaved family and mourners in the wake of the passing of Lungu.





Haimbe conveyed a message of special thanks from President Hakainde Hichilema to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for the hospitality and solidarity during the mourning time.





He commended the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in South Africa for their unwavering support and close collaboration with their Zambian counterparts.





Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation principal public relations officer Eva Chanda confirmed this in a statement.





“Separately, Hon. Haimbe conveyed condolences from President Hichilema to President Ramaphosa in light of the recent devastating floods that have led to the loss of lives and property in the Republic of South Africa,” read the statement…https://kalemba.news/politics/government-asks-sa-to-accord-lungu-military-honours-during-repatriation/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, June 16, 2025