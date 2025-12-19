GOVERNMENT ASSURES RESIDENT DOCTORS OF PHASED RECRUITMENT AS TOOLS-DOWN ACTION LOOMS



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Government has assured resident doctors that their recruitment will be conducted in phases ahead of a planned tools-down action scheduled for Friday, 19 December 2025.





Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima said fiscal constraints have limited the government’s ability to recruit all health professionals at once.



However, he noted that more than 11,000 health workers have been employed in recent years, reflecting the government’s continued efforts to strengthen the health sector.





Dr. Muchima added that the ministry remains committed to addressing challenges affecting health care providers, including those currently serving as volunteers in various facilities across the country.



During a courtesy call by the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ), the minister said the government is monitoring progress made following earlier resolutions on doctor recruitment and will continue assessing the situation.





Meanwhile, RDAZ President Dr. Paul Chibwe raised concerns over what he described as inadequate accountability, transparency, and unclear criteria in previous recruitment processes.



He pointed to the recruitment database as a major source of frustration, noting that many doctors are not captured in the system.





Dr. Chibwe acknowledged the government’s efforts to address staffing gaps but expressed concern over alleged recruitment based on personal connections and the manner in which replacement positions are being handled.





He clarified that the planned tools-down action is driven by widespread dissatisfaction among doctors whose voluntary service has gone unrecognized, stressing that the action should not be interpreted as a strike but as an effort to highlight gaps currently filled by volunteers.





At the same event, Zambia Medical Association executive and UPND Health Committee Chairperson Bob Sakahilu expressed concern about the potential impact of the planned action. He emphasized the need for continued dialogue, transparency, and accountability in the recruitment process.

#SunFmTvNews