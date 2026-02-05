GOVERNMENT AWARDS K700 SALARY INCREMENT TO PUBLIC WORKERS



By Prudence Chota



The Zambian Government and public service unions have concluded negotiations for the 2026 conditions of service, signing a collective agreement aimed at improving worker welfare while safeguarding fiscal sustainability.





The negotiations, which began in November 2025 and extended into January 2026 has resulted in a K700 across-the-board salary increment for all unionized public service workers, effective January 1, 2026.





Allowances have also been adjusted, with transport, housing and responsibility allowances increased by 20 percent.





Rural allowances will rise by 20 percent, while remote area allowances increase by 25 percent.





Government has further reaffirmed its commitment to recruiting essential workers and ensuring timely payment of pension benefits.





The talks involved 27 public service unions and were held in Chilanga District.