GOVERNMENT CALLS FOR CONTINUED PRODUCTION OF MAIZE



June 4,2025



……as it expresses satisfaction with the K340 purchase price per 50kg bag



Government has urged farmers to continue maize production at a large scale, describing the K340 per 50kg bag purchase price as a rewarding incentive for their hard work.





Minister of Agriculture Hon. Mutolo Phiri, speaking in Eastern Province, said the increased maize floor price reflects the government’s appreciation for farmers who remained committed despite last year’s drought.





He stated that the increase in production, from 1.6 million metric tonnes last season to a projected 3.6 million metric tonnes this year, is a direct result of farmers responding to the President’s call.





Mr. Phiri, who also serves as Chipata Central Member of Parliament, noted that the price increase is part of efforts to reach the government’s target of 10 million metric tonnes of maize in future harvests.



He emphasized that the UPND government has steadily raised the purchase price from K150 to K340 to encourage more people to engage in farming.





The Minister explained that increasing the maize price serves as motivation for citizens to take agriculture seriously as a key contributor to the nation’s economy.



Mr. Phiri also commended President Hakainde Hichilema for leading by example through his own involvement in maize farming, recently seen in a harvesting video.





He encouraged more Zambians to support agriculture not just for food security but as a way to strengthen Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).





He said the FRA’s K340 price is fair and should inspire more citizens to take up farming as a viable livelihood.





On the debate surrounding mealie meal prices, Mr. Phiri said lowering the maize purchase price would hurt farmers who already suffered last year’s adverse weather conditions.





He clarified that the only realistic way to reduce mealie meal prices is to boost maize production at all levels of society.





The Minister concluded by saying the K340 purchase price was determined after wide consultations with stakeholders to ensure fairness and sustainability.



©️THE FALCON NEWS