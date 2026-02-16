Government Clarifies That Late Coming Is Still Punishable But Schools Should Not Send Pupils Home

PRESS STATEMENT

(FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE)



CLARIFICATION ON MISCONCEPTIONS REGARDING LEARNERS REPORTING LATE FOR SCHOOL





LUSAKA-ZAMBIA, 16th February, 2026. The Ministry of Education is committed to ensuring equitable, inclusive and quality lifelong education that meets individual, national and global needs. This vision is embedded in the National Curriculum, which equips learners with knowledge, skills, competencies and instils values, morals and principles that reflect our national identity. Schools, therefore, serve as environments where holistic education is nurtured, extending beyond classroom instruction to shape responsible citizens.





Time management is a critical value fostered in schools and punctuality is a non-negotiable expectation. It reflects discipline, responsibility, respect and consideration for others. Schools are orderly institutions governed by rules, regulations and codes of conduct aligned with Ministry guidelines. To uphold these standards, penalties are prescribed for learners who fail to comply. Late coming is recognized as an offence and appropriate corrective measures are in place to address it. It is disruptive, retrogressive and must not be tolerated.





However, the Ministry has long guided that disciplinary measures should never interfere with learning time. Sending learners home for any offence committed contravenes this directive as it denies them an opportunity to learn. While late coming is punishable, schools must apply corrective measures that encourage reflection and learning from the offence committed. Corporal punishment remains abolished and is strictly prohibited. Teachers are instead guided to administer constructive forms of disciplinary measures that reinforce values and foster personal growth.





Parents and guardians play a vital role in supporting learners by ensuring that they report on time. Guidance at home is essential in cultivating punctuality and responsibility among children. Working together, families and schools can reinforce the importance of discipline and respect for rules.





The Ministry of Education remains steadfast in its mission to provide accessible, inclusive, and quality education. By working collaboratively with schools, parents, and communities, we will continue to uphold standards that prepare learners for academic success and responsible citizenship.





Issued by:



Kelvin Mambwe(PhD)

Permanent Secretary – Educational Services

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION



Follow us on Whatsapp:

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb6AUCoAu3aPFxSH8k11