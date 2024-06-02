GOVERNMENT COMMENTS ON EMMANUEL JAY BANDA’S FRIDAY INTERROGATION

Lusaka, 1 June 2024 – The Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Ambrose Lufuma, has issued a press statement addressing the recent developments concerning Honourable Emmanuel Jay Banda, Member of Parliament for Petauke Central.

In his statement, Minister Lufuma provided an update on Banda’s situation following his discharge from Maina Soko Medical Centre on 31st May 2024. Banda was invited to the Zambia Police Service Headquarters for an interview regarding his mysterious disappearance on 25th May 2024.

During the interview, which was conducted in the presence of his legal counsel, Mr. Sakwiba Sikota, Banda was unable to provide any information about the circumstances of his disappearance.

After the interview, Banda was escorted to the police station in connection with other ongoing investigations. He was booked for detention concerning alleged offences of attempted murder and assault that occurred in 2016 in Vumbwi, Eastern Province.

However, during the booking process, Banda developed a medical condition, necessitating his immediate readmission to Maina Soko Medical Centre, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

Minister Lufuma emphasized that Banda has not been formally charged for the alleged offences at this time and assured the public that the police are actively investigating both his disappearance and the allegations against him. He also stressed that Banda is receiving all necessary medical care and legal rights during this period.

In addition to the update on Banda, Minister Lufuma addressed the situation at Chipata Football Grounds in Mandevu Constituency, where the opposition New Heritage Party (NHP) had been advised not to hold a political rally due to security concerns.

Despite this advice, the NHP attempted to proceed with the event, prompting police intervention to maintain public order.

Minister Lufuma reported that at approximately 11:00 hours, an individual approached the football grounds to observe the situation and was confronted by a uniformed officer, leading to a misunderstanding. This incident led others to mistakenly believe their colleague had been arrested, causing them to march towards the grounds. The police promptly intervened, advising them to return to Chipata Compound, and no serious incidents were reported.

The Zambia Police Service reiterated its commitment to supporting the democratic rights of all political parties and citizens to assemble and express their views within the bounds of the law.

The Minister appealed to all political parties and their supporters to respect the law and follow proper procedures for organizing public gatherings to maintain peace and order in the community.

