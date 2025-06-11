GOVERNMENT CONCLUDES CONSULTATIONS ON PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE





By Poison Lubuta

10th June 2025



The Government has successfully concluded a series of consultative meetings on the proposed constitutional amendments in Southern Province. The sessions, held at Mawaggali Trade Training Institute in Choma, were led by the Minister of Justice, Hon. Princess Kasune, MP, who was accompanied by the Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Mr. Namani Monze, and several District Commissioners.





The meetings brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including church leaders, civil society actors, and representatives of persons with disabilities, all eager to provide input on the country’s constitutional review process.





Mr. Siameja, representing persons with disabilities, welcomed the consultations and praised the government’s commitment to inclusivity. However, he raised concerns over limited representation in Parliament.





I’m very happy to be here, but I wonder why there are only three people with disabilities representing us in Parliament,” Mr. Siameja said. “We are appealing to the Government to consider increasing this number to at least ten, so that each province can have one representative.





Bishop Matyola from the Pentecostal Church also commended the government for its public engagement efforts, emphasizing the need for broader representation across various demographics.



I am very happy, and I believe everyone present shares this excitement,” the bishop remarked. “However, I feel that the proposed number of 20 [possibly referring to parliamentary seats or appointees] is too small. Even if the number increases, we must also consider the growing number of constituencies. Let us ensure women are also adequately supported in government. Personally, I would love to see a woman appointed as Permanent Secretary.





The constitutional consultations in Southern Province are part of a broader national initiative aimed at enhancing governance, inclusivity, and equitable representation across Zambia. Feedback gathered from the public will be used to inform proposed constitutional amendments expected to shape the country’s democratic future.



CIC PRESS TEAM