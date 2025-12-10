GOVERNMENT CONDEMNS DEMOLITION OF SOME HOUSES IN CHINGOLA



THE Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Honourable Gift Sialubalo, MP, has expressed sadness on the demolition of several houses in Kasompe Airstrip in Chingola, stressing that the act of displacing the affected families, particularly during the rainy season, has impacted negatively on their livelihoods.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Sialubalo stated that Government is concerned in the matter the demolition exercise was carried because the whole exercise was not even discussed in a Council meeting at Chingola Municipal Council.





The Minister further stated that the demolition exercise was conducted without the due consultative process, in which the Local Authority should have engaged various stakeholders, that included the affected families.





Hon Sialubalo stated that, while preliminary findings indicated that the land in question belonged to the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority, even though the structures were erected with planning permission from the Local Authority, the demolition exercise by the Local Authority lacked consultation.





“As a result of what has transpired regarding this demolition exercise, Government has launched a thorough investigation, because this demolition exercise was not even discussed in a Council meeting and not even my Ministry was engaged in the consultation process,” Hon Sialubalo stated.





The Minister stated that the investigations into the land allocation in question, and approval of building permits to the affected families, would help identify the gaps in the implementation process as well as strengthen subsequent future decision.





“We are working with different stakeholders including Chingola Area Member of Parliament, Honourable Chipoka Mulenga, who is also Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, to contribute towards securing alternative land for the affected families,” Hon Sialubalo stated.





Speaking at the same press briefiing, Hon Chipoka Mulenga assured the affected families of Government’s support to ensure they received fair treatment.



