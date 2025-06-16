GOVERNMENT CONFIRMS STATE FUNERAL FOR LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU AS FINAL AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FAMILY





Lusaka, 15 June 2025



Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, has confirmed that the Government of the Republic of Zambia has reached a final agreement with the family of the late Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on the repatriation of his remains and the full state funeral program.





In a joint press briefing held in South Africa on Sunday with the late family spokesperson Makebi Zulu,, Mr. Kangwa announced that the late President’s remains will arrive in Zambia on Tuesday, June 18, via a private charter flight from Lanseria Airport in South Africa.





This follows extensive consultations between the government and the family, which had earlier disagreed on key aspects of the funeral arrangements.





“The Government has officially entered into a consensus with the family on all matters relating to the repatriation, funeral, and burial of the late president,” Mr. Kangwa said.





Mr. Kangwa has also officially extended the period of national mourning to nine days, beginning today, June 15, and ending on the day of burial, June 23, 2025.





The body will lie in state at the Mulungushi International Conference Center (MICC) for three consecutive days, June 19, 20, and 21, from 09:00 to 16:00 to allow members of the public to pay their last respects.



A state funeral will be held on Sunday, June 22, also at the MICC, and will be presided over by President Hakainde Hichilema.





On Monday, June 23, a legal profession tribute will take place at the Supreme Court Grounds, followed by a church service led by Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda, in accordance with the family’s wishes.





Earlier, family spokesperson Makebi Zulu expressed appreciation to former heads of state, the clergy, and the South African government for the support rendered to the late president. He also apologized to the Zambian people for any distress caused by the prolonged negotiations.





Mr. Zulu reiterated that the family’s goal was to honor the personal wishes of the late President and ensure that Zambians were given an opportunity to mourn with dignity.





“We hope that we can now move forward as one Zambia,” Mr. Zulu said.



