GOVERNMENT DENIES TRAVEL BAN ALLEGATIONS ON LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU, SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HELD NO GRUDGE





MOMBASA, KENYA – June 9, 2025



The Government of the Republic of Zambia has dismissed allegations that it imposed a travel ban on the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu prior to his death in South Africa, clarifying that no such restriction was ever in place.





Speaking during a media engagement on Monday evening in Mombasa, Kenya, Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Media, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, categorically refuted the claims, branding them as false and misleading.





“At no time did the Government place a travel ban on the late former President Edgar Lungu,” said Mweetwa. “These allegations are not only unfounded but are intended to mislead the public and politicize a solemn moment.”





Mweetwa further clarified that President Hakainde Hichilema had no personal grudge against his predecessor, contrary to widespread speculation by some Patriotic Front (PF) members.





“President HH holds no grudge against the late former President Edgar Lungu. On the contrary, he has maintained the dignity of the office and shown utmost respect to the former head of state,” Mweetwa affirmed.





Addressing additional accusations that the government had stripped the late President of his benefits, Mweetwa cited Chapter 15, Section 5 of the Laws of Zambia, which provides that a former president who re-enters active politics forfeits the benefits accorded to retired heads of state.





“When the late President Lungu announced his return to active politics, the law took its course,” Mweetwa explained. “It is not a matter of political persecution but of legal procedure.”





He also emphasized that President Hichilema has not interfered with or lifted the immunity of his predecessor, marking a departure from precedents set by previous administrations.





“President Hichilema is the first serving President of Zambia who has not lifted or tampered with the immunity of a former president,” he said. “It is grossly unfortunate that some leaders can lie through their teeth about the Government withdrawing the late President’s entitlements.”





Mweetwa concluded by dismissing ongoing speculation suggesting that former President Lungu died from suspected poisoning. He urged the media and public to disregard such claims being peddled by some opposition figures, labeling them as “irresponsible and insensitive.”





The government has since called for calm and unity during this period of national mourning, warning against politicizing the passing of a former head of state.



June 9, 2025

©️ KUMWESU