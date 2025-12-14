GOVERNMENT DISMISSES SOCIAL MEDIA LIST ON CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL No.7



Chief Government Spokesperson and Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has urged the public to dismiss a list circulating on social media alleging that 22 Members of Parliament will vote in favour of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mweetwa described the list as political propaganda, emphasizing that Members of Parliament have the constitutional right to vote freely on the bill.





He explained that Bill No. 7 has attracted diverse views following a wide consultation process and reassured citizens that the legislation will not be forced upon them.





Mr. Mweetwa further highlighted that the proposed amendments are designed to enhance representation of women, young people, and persons living with disabilities in Parliament, strengthening inclusivity in Zambia’s democratic framework.



ZNBC