GOVERNMENT DISMISSES SOCIAL MEDIA LIST ON CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL No.7
Chief Government Spokesperson and Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has urged the public to dismiss a list circulating on social media alleging that 22 Members of Parliament will vote in favour of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7.
Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mweetwa described the list as political propaganda, emphasizing that Members of Parliament have the constitutional right to vote freely on the bill.
He explained that Bill No. 7 has attracted diverse views following a wide consultation process and reassured citizens that the legislation will not be forced upon them.
Mr. Mweetwa further highlighted that the proposed amendments are designed to enhance representation of women, young people, and persons living with disabilities in Parliament, strengthening inclusivity in Zambia’s democratic framework.
ZNBC
People have talked about the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7..
The Courts have Ruled.
The Church has talked.
But Hakainde continues with his illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7.
..and he continues keeping the delimitation report secret.
He can’t explain how he came up with 55 additional Constituency based Parliamentary seats.
He can’t tell the country how the 55 seats are distributed.
If he fraudulently makes Bill 7 Law, and Zambians discover what he has been hiding all along , the man won’t handle the reaction of the People of Zambia..
YES Zambians are quiet people… very cool people, but once you start taking them for imbeciles, they react.