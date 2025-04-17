GOVERNMENT DISOWNS CHADIZA DC OVER UPND POLITICAL EVENT APPEARANCE IN LUMEZI



Government in Eastern Province has distanced itself from the actions of Chadiza District Commissioner Malani Zimba who was recently spotted at a ruling UPND political mobilization event in Lumezi District.





Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole says the District Commissioner is an adult who knows what he is doing and should face the consequences of his actions alone particularly when he is operating away from official duty.



Speaking to KBN TV news, Mr Thole has disclosed that the Chadiza District Commissioner is actually on a 10-day official leave and according to information on his desk, the DC is supposed to be in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and not Lumezi.



The PS was reacting to speculations about Mr Zimba’s whereabouts after pictures and videos of him at a political mobilization in Lumezi District circulated on social media.



Recently, another District Commissioner for Lumezi was spotted at a UPND campaign trail before his official vehicle was damaged and his head hit by a stone when suspected UPND cadres clashed with TONSE alliance cadres ahead of the recently held Mtilizi ward by-election in Nyimba District.



Last month, CARITAS Chipata Director John Mtaziko Zulu bemoaned that a lot of DCs in the province are fond of abandoning their duties, neglecting the needs of the people they serve by focusing on partisan political agendas.



Meanwhile, the provincial Permanent Secretary has emphasized that Mr Zimba remains the District Commissioner for Chadiza and is expected to adhere to his conditions of service.





There has been wider speculation that the UPND have intensified efforts ahead of a possible parliamentary by-election in Lumezi after area MJP Munir Zulu was convicted of defamation and sentenced to one year imprisonment.



And Lumezi District Commissioner Malani Zimba has denied allegations of mobilizing ahead of a potential by-election in Lumezi district which has not been announced.



He claims that he visited his village in Lumezi and was approached by people who wanted him to address them and explain to them on some programs being implemented by the Government.



Mr Zimba has since labeled those accusing him of mobilizing as enemies of progress.

[ KBN TV ]