GOVERNMENT DISPELS CLAIMS THAT CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL NO. 7 WAS NULLIFIED





Government has refuted widespread claims by opposition political parties and the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) suggesting that the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 is illegal, insisting that such assertions are deliberately misleading the public.





Addressing journalists during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, stressed that contrary to circulating statements, the Constitutional Court did not nullify Bill No. 7, did not declare it unconstitutional, and did not order Government to halt the amendment process.





Mr. Mweetwa said the continued claims being pushed by some opposition figures and LAZ were “false, misleading, and contrary to the actual contents” of the Constitutional Court ruling in the matter of Munia Zulu and Celestine Mukandila vs the Attorney General.





He said if the Court had indeed nullified or outlawed the Bill, Government would not have proceeded with the amendment process, adding that critics were “willfully and deliberately misleading the nation for political mileage.”





The Chief Government Spokesperson also expressed concern over LAZ’s submission to the Parliamentary Select Committee, in which the association reportedly asserted that the Court had nullified Bill No. 7.





Mr. Mweetwa questioned the basis of LAZ’s position, saying the association had not consulted its full membership before making what he described as a “politically influenced” submission.





“It is shocking that an institution expected to offer objective and authoritative legal guidance would mislead Parliament and the nation,” he said.





Mr. Mweetwa urged legal experts and political players to maintain honesty and accuracy when interpreting court rulings, warning that misinformation on constitutional matters risks undermining public trust.



