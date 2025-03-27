GOVERNMENT HAS RELEASED SOME OF THE PROPOSED 2025 CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS

GOVT TO PROCEED TO AMEND THE CONSTITUTION



1. Constituency Delimitation:



✅ It is proposed that articles 58 and 68 be amended to provide for actualization of delimitation of constituencies and to wards to be determined by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.



2. Provisions relating to filing of fresh nominations on resignation of a candidate in an election





✅ It is proposed that articles 52(6) be amended to provide relating to resignation of a candidate, so that the remaining candidates proceed in the election, as opposed to fresh filing of nominations.



3. Introduction of an electoral system that enhances representation of women, youth and persons with disabilities in Parliament





✅ The proposal is to mend Articles 47(2) & 68 to guarantee seats for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.



4. The Re-introduction of Members of Parliament in Councils:



✅ The proposal is to Amend Article 153(2) in order to include Members of Parliament on the list of people who constitute a council





5. Provide for the hearing and determination of an election petition.



✅ The proposal is to amend Articles 73(2), 101(5), & 103(2) to determine petitions within 90 or 14 days.



6. Revise the provisions relating to by-elections.





✅ The proposal is to amend Article 57 so as to dispense with by-elections where a vacancy on these offices is occasioned by a Member of Parliament under a political party.



7. Increase in the number of nominated Members of Parliament





✅ The proposal is to amend Article 68(2)(b) in order to increase the number of nominated MPs beyond eight (8) set by Parliament.



8. Harmonization of the term of office for Members of Parliament



✅ It is proposed that Articles 81 & 266 be amended in order to actualise the term of office to a period of five years





9. Vacancy of Minister’s office ninety (90) days before elections



✅ The proposal is to amend Article 116 for Ministers to vacate ministerial offices 90 days before the holding of the next general elections.





10. Remove the term limit for the office of Mayor:



✅ The proposal is to Amend Article 154(2)(b) to remove the two-term limit for mayors.





11. Revision of the qualification of the office of the Secretary to Cabinet:



✅ The proposal is to revise the qualification of the office of the Secretary to the Cabinet from 10 years to 5 years.



12. Vacancy in the office of the Attorney General and Solicitor General.





✅ The proposal is to amend Articles 178(1)(b) & 179(4)(b) to provide for the Attorney General and Solicitor General to continue holding office until the formal appointment of new office bearers.



13. Revision of the definition of Child and Adult



✅ The proposal is to amend Article 266 to clarify who a child is and who an adult is.