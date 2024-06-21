GOVERNMENT HAS TODAY RESTARTED THE 105 MEGAWATTS POWER PRODUCTION AT NDOLA ENERGY POWER PLANT.

Here are the highlights:

1. Minister of Energy and Guest of Honour Hon. Peter Kapala.

✅Zambia like other countries in the sub region has recently experienced a severe drought which has resulted to reduced power generation caoacity.

✅There is therefore an urgent need to identify renewable energy and other alternatives to mitigate the power shortage in the country and ensure continuous service delivery to the public.

✅In order to supplement current power rationing by ZESCO Limited, Government through the Ministry of Energy intends to promote investment and participation of the private entities in the energy sector.

✅Ndola Energy Power Plant which signed a power purchase agreement with ZESCO Limited was commissioned in two phases with the first one completed in 2013 with the installed capacity of 48megaWatts.

✅The second phase with a total 57Megawatts was installed in 2016 bringing the total installed capacity to 105Megawatts and contribute positively to the Zambian economy.

✅Other positive impacts of Ndola Energy Power Plant include:

1. Increasing the country’s power generation by 105 Megawatts.

2. Diversifying the country’s energy needs by 3 percent as 85 percent of Zambia’s power is hydro which is more prone to climate change.

3. The plant addresses the huge environmental issues with the waste from the refinery.

✅The Indeni refinery earlier was shut down due to lack of fuel.

✅Considering the fact that the country is currently facing power deficit due to climate change, Government is trying by all means to source some power from neighbouring countries as well as restarting the power plants within the country like Ndola Energy Power Plant.

✅Government has resolved to restart the plant and repurposed it to burn disease transported using the pipeline to ensure that the feed stock is landed at a competitive price via the use of the pipeline.

✅In the diversification agenda, Government has requested Ndola Energy to expand the plant and add 200MegaWatts of solar.

✅Government is happy to work with private players tom participate in the diversification of the power needs experienced in the country.

✅Independent power producers are also welcome to invest in the energy sector as the government has put up conducive environment for private sector participation.

✅The first 50MegaWatts will be injected into the grid within the next four months once the power purchase agreement with ZESCO is signed off.

✅Government shall support negotiations and ensure that they conclude so that Ndola Energy Solar Plant expand power generation.

2. Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa.

✅ Government is elated with the restart of the production of 105 Megawatts power by Ndola Energy Power Plant.

✅The coming on board of Ndola Energy Corporation is a clear demonstration of Government working together with the private sector in responding to the drought that has hit the country and the SADC region.

✅The government is elated to be in the partnership with Ndola Energy responding to energy problems which is affecting power generation, production of food, mealie meal and access to clean drinking water due to the droughts in the country.

✅Government is further elated to hear the prospects of Ndola Energy Company that they intend to invest in the production of another 200 Megawatts of power.

✅The government is encouraging the private sector to come on board and take advantage of conducive environment to invest in the energy sector and ensure that the current electricity deficit is dealt with.

✅Government last week concluded discussions around funds mobilization for the construction of the second phase of thermal power at Mamba couriers.

✅Investment of Solar energy and other hydro power cannot come at a right time as this when government has set eyes on the production of at least 3,000,000 metric tonnes of copper and is emphasizing expansion of the agricultural sector through irrigation which require more energy.

✅Government calls on all stakeholders to turn around misfortunes to opportunities for economic growth.

✅The recall of power from the export market by ZESCO and now the addition of 105MegaWatts by Ndola Energy Company will not end load shedding immediately but will help mitigate the current power challenges the country is faced with.

✅The second phase of the construction of Mamba Couriers will require at least a year for it to complete.

✅The current crisis faced with in the country and region is not merely about lack of rain but as result of successive governments in the past that did not invest in alternative source of energy.

✅Government is doing everything possible to get power back into industry, manufacturing and production sectors and further ensures that national resources are directed where there is need.

✅As the government is investing in the alternative energy sources and also as anticipate for a normal rain season ahead, citizens must be calm and support the government in doing the right thing.

✅Government still stands with election commitments of the new dawn of ending load shedding.

✅Recently, in an effort to reduce load shedding, President Hakainde Hichilema commissioned the Kafue Gorge Lower four turbines that where not working before.

✅Mamba couriers which was owed by ZESCO and Government about US$590million is now on schedule of being paid toward the dismantling of the same debt.