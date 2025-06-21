GOVERNMENT HOPEFUL FOLLOWING KWACHA GAINS



Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the Government is optimistic that the Kwacha continues to strengthen against foreign currencies like it is currently trading around K23 from almost K29, against the Dollar.





Mrs Nalumango says the sustainability in the strength of the Kwacha is good for the economy and has a positive impact on Zambia’s cost of living.





The Vice President stated that the current administration came in with good policies that could have maintained the resilience of the Kwacha even further, but external forces such as wars have impacted negatively on commodities such as fuel.





Speaking during the Vice President question time in Parliament today, Mrs Nalumango also revealed that the government will continue to run social services interventions such as Cash for Work.





The Vice President noted that the Government has heard the requests from the citizens not to stop the programme which is meant to tackle poverty and hunger.





“You have a listening Government and we have seen how this is helping to raise the livelihoods of our people. The Government will continue to run the Cash for Work programme as far as it can,” Mrs Nalumango said.





She was responding to Lunte MP Mutotwe Kafwaya who stated that the UN report indicates human rights violation by the Government.



Zanis