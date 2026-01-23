“GOVERNMENT IN BED WITH CRIME?”

Malema Blasts ANC Over ‘Shameful’ Ministerial Appointment





EFF leader Julius Malema has unleashed a scathing attack on the ANC, accusing it of sacrificing integrity for power after the appointment of Gayton Mackenzie as a cabinet minister.





Malema says the ruling party should be “deeply ashamed,” claiming it was prepared to “go to bed with criminals” simply to keep government running. In a fiery warning, he argued that cabinet appointments are not just political deals but mirrors of the values a nation chooses to tolerate.





“Ministers are a reflection of the society we are,” Malema said, insisting that leadership should be built on principle, credibility and moral authority not convenience.





The remarks have reignited debate over ethical leadership and standards in South Africa’s coalition-era politics, where unlikely alliances are becoming the norm. Critics say the appointment sends the wrong message to citizens already frustrated by corruption and poor governance.





As political tensions rise, Malema’s message is blunt: when standards fall at the top, the whole country pays the price.