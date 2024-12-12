GOVERNMENT INSTITUTES MEASURES TO AVERT FOOD INSECURITY AS A RESULT OF UNCERTAINTIES WITH THE WEATHER



Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, has announced that the government has taken decisive actions to mitigate the effects of the on-going drought that threatens food security in some parts of the country.

The decisions follow the 24th Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 11th December 2024, chaired by His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema



Here are key highlights:



✅️Cabinet has declared the current dry spell and its looming effects on maize production a national disaster and emergency.



✅️Cabinet has since directed that measures aimed at averting a food crisis be put in place as a matter of urgency.

✅️Defence Forces will continue spearheading food production using irrigation systems in the northern regions of the country that have abundant water resources.



✅️Key farming blocks such as Luena in Kawambwa, Kalungwishi in Lukulu, and Nalusanga in Serenje will focus on maize production.

✅️The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has contracted 41 commercial farmers to grow early-maturing maize, with an expected yield of 145,000 metric tonnes by March 2024.



✅️Farmers with irrigation systems have been urged to switch to maize, the nation’s staple crop, to bolster food reserves.

✅️Zambia has secured 195,000 metric tonnes of maize from Tanzania, of which 67,000 metric tonnes have been received and distributed.



✅️ Zambia currently holds 750,000 metric tonnes of maize, sufficient to meet the nation’s needs for the next six months.

✅️This stock includes reserves from FRA and private sector contributions, excluding the anticipated early maize harvest.



✅️ The President and Cabinet emphasized and encouraged resilience amid climate change; a shift in Zambia’s agricultural practices.



✅️Declaring that everyone in the nation should be planting maize and harvest all year-round.



✅️Government interventions such as community maize sales and uninterrupted school feeding programs, are stabilising food availability.



✅️Despite challenges, the Zambia National Service and its allied millers will continue producing and making available affordable mealie meal for the general populace.



✅️Urged citizens to remain hopeful and cooperative as the government

implements these measures to navigate the drought-induced crisis and safeguard national food security.

✅️Reassured that, No Zambian will die of starvation.