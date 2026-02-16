Government intends to export health personnel to other countries

GOVERNMENT has disclosed that it is negotiating with Angola and other countries to have some health personnel exported and work there in order to reduce unemployment in the sector.

Minister of Health Elijah Muchima said that in as much as it is government’s desire to employ more health personnel, employing everyone is impossible looking at the limited resources the country has at hand currently.

Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s programme dubbed COSTA, Dr Muchima said that the government of Angola requested for health specialists to be employed in that country.

“We are still lobbying from other countries to see how we can dismantle the number of unemployed health personnel, volunteers included, as we are still looking at the offers from Angola.”

“The President negotiated with Angola but certain issues were not clear and I can confirm that talks are still underway,” he said.

Dr Muchima said there is no problem exporting manpower to other countries as if the country has extra.

He said that this would also bring new income to the country.

The Minister added that government is committed to ensuring that health personnel are employed.

Meanwhile, Dr Muchima said government has been working tirelessly to find resources, even outside the budget.

He, however, maintained that the recruitment of the 2000 workers will be concluded this year after all processes are completed.

Dr Muchima said volunteers will equally be among the 2000, as they are also essential in the medical field.

By Sanfrossa Mberi

Kalemba February 16, 2026