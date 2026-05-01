Government, Lungu family sign agreement on Lungu’s remains!

Government and the family of late Sixth Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu have signed a consent order formally setting aside the ex parte order issued on April 22, 2026.

In a statement Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha said the earlier order had temporarily placed custody of the former President’s remains with the family while the body was still under the care of the South African Police.

Kabesha explained that following the lapse of the appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal, Government relied on a judgment delivered on August 8, 2025, to take custody of the remains. However, the transfer to Zambia had not yet taken place as the body remained in South Africa.

According to the consent order, “The urgent ex parte Order granted on 22 April 2026 by Honourable Judge Francis-Subbiah has been reviewed and is hereby set aside.”

Under the new arrangement, the late President’s remains will be placed in the custody of AVBOB in Pretoria East, with all related costs to be covered by the Government of Zambia until the appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal is concluded.

Kabesha said in line with the High Court order issued on June 25, 2025, the Lungu family will continue to have access to the remains until the matter is fully resolved.

He said Government has welcomed the agreement, maintaining that the matter was never intended to become a dispute over custody of the former President’s remains.

Kabesha further stated that Government remains open to continued engagement with the Lungu family in order to reach a peaceful resolution and ensure Dr. Lungu receives a dignified burial.

Meanwhile, Government has agreed to the family’s request to move the body from B3 Undertakers to AVBOB on Monday, May 4, 2026, instead of immediately as earlier directed.

Through their lawyers, Messrs Mashele and Company, the family requested that the transfer be delayed to Monday to allow them to be present during the process.

April 29, 2026

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