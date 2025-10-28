GOVERNMENT MOVES TO CURB PROLIFERATION OF TRADE UNIONS DRAFT SI DEVELOPED





Lusaka, Monday, 27th October 2025



THE Government has developed a draft Statutory Instrument aimed at curbing the proliferation of trade unions in the country, Minister of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatambahas announced.





Speaking during the Tripartite Labour Council meeting held in Lusaka, Ms. Tambatamba said the proposed SI seeks to uphold the integrity of the labour movement while ensuring that workers’ constitutional rights to freely form and join trade unions remain protected.





“The draft Statutory Instrument is not meant to stifle workers’ rights but to bring order and strengthen the credibility of the trade union movement in Zambia. We must work together to ensure that the system promotes unity, efficiency, and effective representation,” Ms. Tambatamba explained.





The Minister appealed to stakeholders to approach the matter with calm and objectivity, emphasizing the need for a win-win solution that fosters industrial harmony and national prosperity.





Beyond the issue of union proliferation, the TLC meeting also considered the Critical Skills List and received an update on the Pilot Apprenticeship Programme, which will address skill shortages in key economic sectors.





Ms. Tambatamba revealed that the Skills Advisory Committee, with support from the International Labour Organisation and the European Union, has developed a Critical Skills List focusing on four priority sectors, Mining, Agriculture, Energy, and Tourism.





In addition, the Minister announced that the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through its sector skills bodies and in collaboration with cooperating partners, has introduced a 12-month Apprenticeship Programme targeting priority skills areas.





“The pilot programme will begin in January 2026 and aims to bridge existing skills gaps, promote employability, enhance productivity, and demonstrate the viability of apprenticeships in developing industry-ready skills. It will also serve as a learning platform for scaling up and attracting sustainable financing from both the Government and the private sector,” she said.





Meanwhile, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions President Blake Mulala has reported Ciela Resorts, Cindy’s Creation, and the Ndola Dual Carriageway contractor to authorities over alleged worker exploitation and human rights abuses.





Mr. Mulala expressed concern over the continued importation of expatriate workers to fill positions that qualified Zambians are capable of performing, describing the trend as unacceptable.





“It is unacceptable for foreign investors to continue bringing in expatriates for skills that are readily available locally. Zambian workers remain committed to driving the national agenda of economic growth and productivity,” he said.





The Tripartite Labour Council brings together government, employers, and trade unions to deliberate on labour-related matters and foster dialogue for inclusive and sustainable national development.



Falcon News