Government Never Wished late Former President Lungu Harm —VP Nalumango





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has questioned whether it is treasonous for the family of the late former President Edgar Lungu to demand a state funeral without the presence of the Head of State.





Speaking during a question-and-answer session in Parliament, Mrs. Nalumango emphasized that the matter at hand is serious.





She urged Zambians to use Mr. Lungu’s funeral as an opportunity to unite the country, rather than allowing political divisions to overshadow the occasion.





The veep further stated that Mr. Lungu should be mourned with dignity, without political differences taking precedence.





She also clarified that, despite political disagreements with the sixth Republican President, the government never wished him harm.





Mrs. Nalumango was responding to Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, who asked whether the government would honor the Lungu family’s demand that President Hichilema should not be present near the late President’s remains.