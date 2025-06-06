GOVERNMENT NOT IN SUPPORT OF STREET VENDING – MINISTER CLARIFIES POSITION





Lusaka, 5 June 2025



The Government has firmly denied claims suggesting that it has given street vendors permission to operate outside designated trading areas. Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gift Sialubalo, MP, clarified that his recent remarks regarding street vending were misinterpreted.





Hon. Sialubalo stated that the government remains committed to promoting orderly, safe, and legal trading practices. He dismissed reports that the government has allowed marketeers to abandon established markets and conduct business on the streets.





“At no point did the government authorize marketeers to leave designated markets for street vending,” the Minister said. “My remarks at Kulima Tower were aimed at discouraging the harassment of vendors and the illegal collection of money by individuals masquerading as officials—this must not be mistaken for support of street vending.”





He further emphasized that illegal activities such as caderism and the extortion of traders have no place in the current administration and will be met with strong action.





Hon. Sialubalo urged marketeers to remain within legal trading spaces, assuring them that government is working hard to improve infrastructure. He cited ongoing major construction works at Simon Mwewa Market, which aim to create additional trading space and accommodate traders currently without designated stalls.





“We understand the concerns of vendors, especially those without proper trading spaces. That is why we are expanding Simon Mwewa Market—to ensure everyone has a dignified and secure place to do business,” he said.





The Minister also revealed plans to convene an emergency meeting with street vendors and local council officials. The meeting will aim to resolve tensions, listen to the concerns of traders, and develop long-term solutions that balance economic needs with urban order.





The government’s position, he concluded, is one of inclusivity, transparency, and lawful development—where economic opportunities must not come at the expense of public order and safety.