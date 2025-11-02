GOVERNMENT PRIORITIZES REBUILDING CHIPOLOPOLO OVER AFCON 2025 TITLE CHASE

The Zambian government has announced that its focus will be on rebuilding a strong Senior Men’s National Football Team rather than placing pressure on winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu stated that the Chipolopolo squad is currently facing instability, and the priority should be to develop a team capable of bringing honors in the years ahead. He emphasized that this strategic approach is necessary given the prolonged decline in the team’s standards.

Speaking to ZNBC Sport News, Mr. Nkandu said the incoming coach and technical bench should aim to assemble a competitive side for the December 2025 AFCON, without the burden of immediate expectations.

He added that the government, as a key stakeholder representing the Zambian people, wants to see a coach who serves the nation’s interests and helps restore the team’s winning culture.

Mr. Nkandu also affirmed that his ministry will fully support whoever is appointed to lead the national team whether local or expatriate and reiterated the government’s commitment to the team’s long-term rebuilding process.