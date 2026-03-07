Government pushes for amicable settlement in Lungu burial case



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says government is attempting to resolve the court dispute surrounding the burial of former president Edgar Lungu through a consent judgment that could satisfy all parties involved.





Lusaka, 7 March – Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Kabesha said court cases often produce winners and losers, which is why government prefers an amicable settlement between the parties.





He revealed that government has not yet responded to the Lungu family’s appeal because it has not been served with the grounds of appeal.





Kabesha also urged the media to be cautious when discussing the burial, noting that Zambia was still mourning the late former president.





Meanwhile, after touring the ZAMMSA warehouse, the Attorney General praised the agency’s digital system, saying it makes it extremely difficult for medicines to be stolen.





ZAMMSA Acting Director General Olive Chiboola said the digital platform ensures medicines can be traced from the warehouse all the way to health facilities, improving accountability and reducing drug shortages.



