GOVERNMENT REASSURES NATION AFTER EXTENDED TALKS WITH CIVIL SOCIETY COALITION





Lusaka… Friday November 28, 2025 – Government has described its engagement with the Oasis Forum as “productive,” following a seven-hour meeting held between President Hakainde Hichilema and leaders of the civil society coalition.





According to a statement issued by President Hichilema, the administration views open dialogue as an essential tool for resolving national challenges.





He noted that Zambia’s diversity naturally leads to differing opinions on national issues, adding that such differences are acceptable in a democratic society.





During the meeting, the President emphasised that the ongoing constitutional review process should not become a source of division among citizens.





He reiterated that all reforms pursued since his administration assumed office have been aimed at improving the wellbeing of Zambians, with a commitment to ensuring fair and equitable distribution of resources.





President Hichilema further expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Oasis Forum, particularly Archbishop Ignatius Chama, for honouring the invitation to engage in what he described as meaningful dialogue.



He said the government was encouraged by the forum’s willingness to continue discussions in the interest of the nation.