GOVERNMENT REGRETS SUDDEN CHANGE IN REPATRIATION OF FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S REMAINS



LUSAKA, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 — Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described as regrettable the last-minute decision to postpone the repatriation of the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu from South Africa to Zambia





Mr. Mweetwa said the South African Defence Force had already prepared a ceremonial send-off and the aircraft was on standby when the announcement was made by family representative Makebi Zulu that the late President’s remains would not be returning home today. The news, he said, came as a shock to the nation.





While choosing not to comment on the reasonableness of the decision at this stage, Mr. Mweetwa urged the nation to remain united and anchored in faith.





“We are a Christian nation,” he said. “The Bible tells us that the Lord will not give us a burden we cannot carry, and in every situation, He will provide a solution or a way out.”





Mr. Mweetwa added that President Hakainde Hichilema is bearing the heavy weight of national mourning on behalf of the country, and appealed to the Church and the public to pray for the President’s wisdom and strength during what he described as “one of the most challenging moments in our nation’s history.”





Despite the unexpected turn of events, Mr. Mweetwa called on citizens to remain calm and trust that both President Hichilema is handling the situation and God is in control.



“What transpired today is a temporary setback,” he said.





Mr. Mweetwa made the remarks during the burial of Princess Mweemba Hamaleka Hamusonde, who served as First Secretary in charge of Education at the Zambian Embassy in Australia.



