GOVERNMENT REINTRODUCES NATIONAL SERVICE TRAINING PROGRAM FOR SCHOOL LEAVERS.



December 18, 2024



LUSAKA – PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government has reintroduced the National Service training program for school leavers.



President Hichilema said this initiative, which had been phased out in previous years, will now offer young people the opportunity to undergo a structured training program focused on discipline, skills development, and community service.



The President was speaking when he addressed Lusaka District UPND officials this morning at the Party Secretariat.

“This decision is driven by the desire to empower our youth, provide them with practical skills, and instill a sense of patriotism and national pride,” President Hichilema said.



He also said that UPND believe that by reintroducing National Service, young Zambians will be equipped with the tools they need to thrive in their personal and professional lives, while also contributing to the development of our nation.”

President Hichilema said the National Service training program will be available to all school leavers, regardless of their academic background, and will focus on both hard and soft skills.



He said participants will receive training in a variety of fields, including agriculture, construction, healthcare, and technical skills, helping to bridge the gap between education and employment. The program will also offer opportunities for community service, where participants can engage in projects that benefit local communities.

“One of the key benefits of this initiative is its potential to reduce unemployment by creating a skilled workforce ready to contribute to Zambia’s growing economy,” President Hichilema explained. “It will also foster a sense of unity among the youth, as they work together to contribute to national development.”



By emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and social responsibility, the program aims to create a generation of young people who are not only skilled but also committed to the nation’s well-being.



The President emphasized that the program would be voluntary and open to all eligible young people, ensuring that it is inclusive and accessible. “This is an opportunity for our youth to give back to the nation while also gaining valuable skills that will serve them throughout their lives,” President Hichilema added.

And the President said the reintroduction of National Service is expected to begin in 2024, with training taking place in various centers across the country.



President Hichilema stressed that this initiative is part of the broader effort to empower Zambia’s youth, who make up a significant portion of the population, by offering them pathways to meaningful employment and contributing to the long-term development of the country.



The UPND’s mobilisation campaign is framed not just as a response to immediate challenges but as a strategic move to consolidate political support, foster unity, and position the party as the true champion of national development.

The President’s message is clear: by staying united and focused on delivering on campaign promises, the UPND can secure its long-term political future while shaping Zambia’s prosperous future.



