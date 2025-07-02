GOVERNMENT RELEASES K 4 BILLION TO BOOST LOCAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS



LUSAKA – The New Dawn Government under the able leadership of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has announced the release of 4 billion for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the Cash for Work (CFW) Programme.





The release of these funds aims to accelerate service delivery and improve community livelihoods across the country.



Speaking at a press briefing this morning, Permanent Secretary (Administration) Dr. Gabriel Pollen Annouced that the ministry received the funding yesterday from the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, including K400 million for CDF and K333.3 million for CFW.





This is part of the K2.7 billion and K1.3 billion respectively allocated for the year 2025.



“These funds are meant to improve the quality of life for our people and enhance service delivery at the grassroots,” said Dr. Pollen. “We expect all local authorities to move with speed and implement approved projects without delay.”





The New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema has continued to demonstrate commitment to decentralisation and community empowerment through increased funding to constituencies.





However, concerns have emerged over underutilised funds. A recent review revealed K404 million lying idle in grant accounts.





Dr. Pollen warned that failure to utilise funds effectively may attract disciplinary measures. “We want to see at least an 85% burn rate because every Kwacha must translate into real change on the ground,” he added.





The government’s proactive approach through timely disbursement of funds reflects its resolve to reduce poverty and promote inclusive development across the country.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM