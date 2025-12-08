GOVERNMENT RELEASES K15.56 BILLION FOR NOVEMBER



…underscoring ongoing fiscal discipline



Lusaka…. Sunday December 7, 2025



The Government has released K15.56 billion to fund public services, support social programmes and sustain operations across ministries and agencies for the month of November 2025, in what officials describe as continued evidence of strengthened fiscal discipline and predictable budget execution.





A substantial portion of the month’s allocation K5.26 billion went toward debt service and arrears, comprising K2.62 billion for domestic debt repayment, K2.42 billion for external obligations and K218.23 million for arrears dismantling. Treasury officials say these payments remain central to maintaining the country’s credibility with creditors following recent sovereign credit rating upgrades.





Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the continued prioritisation of debt service reflects Government’s commitment to protecting the gains achieved through debt restructuring and safeguarding Zambia’s standing in the global financial system.



“As we contemplate the broader narrative of budget integrity and trust, Zambia’s recent credit rating upgrades provide an essential anchor of credibility,” Dr Musokotwane said.





“They affirm not only that our fiscal consolidation agenda is advancing with discipline, but also that the architecture of economic management has regained global confidence.”





He added that fiscal progress is being reinforced by coherent execution across institutions responsible for economic oversight, investment mobilisation, revenue performance and procurement reforms.





“The progress we are witnessing was not achieved by central Government alone; it is the outcome of an economic management ecosystem functioning with purpose and accountability,” he said.





“Public trust will strengthen when progress is visible, verifiable and communicated clearly by the institutions mandated to implement national programmes.”





Dr Musokotwane also urged statutory bodies and economic agencies including the Zambia Revenue Authority, the Bank of Zambia, the Industrial Development Corporation and the National Road Fund Agency, to publish timely performance updates so citizens can appreciate ongoing reforms.





He emphasised that ministries and agencies must now accelerate programme implementation to meet the objectives of the National Budget and the Eighth National Development Plan, noting that improved fiscal space places even greater responsibility on institutions to deliver tangible results.





“Ultimately, the credibility of our reform agenda will be judged by how effectively institutions convert Treasury releases into measurable progress on the ground,” he said.





The Minister further stressed that citizen engagement remains a key pillar in ensuring accountability, calling on the public to continue monitoring infrastructure projects, pensions administration, SME financing and social welfare programmes to help ensure that public resources deliver value where it matters most.