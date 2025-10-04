GOVERNMENT RELEASES K602 MILLION CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT FUND TO ALL 156 CONSTITUENCIES





Lusaka, 3rd October 2025



The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has announced the disbursement of K602 million to all 156 constituencies across the country.





The funds, released through the respective local authorities over the past seven days, mean that each constituency has received an average of K4 million.





This latest allocation brings the total Constituency Development Fund (CDF) disbursed from January to date in the 2025 financial year to K3,070,014,055.58





Permanent Secretary (Administration), Dr. Gabriel Pollen, said the CDF remains a vital instrument for decentralised development and community empowerment, allowing local citizens to champion and implement projects that respond directly to their unique challenges and priorities.





He explained that the fund is currently supporting a wide range of developmental efforts in various parts of the country.



These include infrastructure projects such as the construction and rehabilitation of schools, health centres, water systems, and feeder roads. In addition, the fund is being used to promote economic empowerment through loans and grants provided to small-scale entrepreneurs.





It is also helping to support education by financing bursaries for vulnerable learners and is improving service delivery by enabling local authorities to procure essential resources, including earthmoving equipment.





Dr. Pollen expressed confidence that this latest disbursement will enhance the capacity of local authorities to deliver tangible development outcomes.





He noted that several projects funded through the CDF have already been completed, while many more are currently underway.





Reaffirming Government’s commitment to inclusive and equitable development, Dr. Pollen emphasised the importance of transparency, accountability, and active citizen participation in managing public resources.





He stated that the ultimate goal is to bridge the rural-urban divide and improve the quality of life for all Zambians.



FN