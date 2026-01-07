GOVERNMENT REQUESTS VATICAN TO RECALL ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA



The UPND Government has requested the Vatican to remove embattled Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda from the Lusaka Archdiocese, according to sources.





Foreign Affairs sources have disclosed to KBN TV that the Ministry has raised a diplomatic exchange – note verbal- to the Vatican raising Government’s displeasure with the conduct of Archbishop Dr. Banda whom they have accused of being political.





And yesterday, Vatican representative in Zambia, the Nuncio Archbishop Gian Perici, spoke to President Hakainde Hichilema, sources have further revealed without disclosing the contents of their discussion.





Sources say Government want Dr. Alick Banda recalled from Lusaka as he was deemed to be “disturbing” Government and would not be wanted in his current portfolio in the running up to this year’s elections.





According to sources, an arrest of Archbishop Banda is imminent but Government is willing to stop the process if he is recalled from Lusaka.



KBN TV