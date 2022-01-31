GOVERNMENT STILL HAS ABSOLUTE POWER TO CANCEL MINING IN LOWER ZAMBEZI – SILAVWE

Based on the ZEMA report, Government still has the absolute right to cancel the mining licence of the australian based company, contrary to the court judgement by the High Court to allow open pit mining in the lower Zambezi, .

I appeal to Government through President Hakainde to listen to the majority stakeholders and citizens and stop this project, promote tourism and preserve the environment. Looking at the current tax regime from the mining sector, tourism is more beneficial to the country in lower Zambezi at the moment.

Let’s put away business interests for the greater good of our country. The minerals are ours, we can mine them in future.- Silavwe Jackson, President- Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ).

31:01:22