GOVERNMENT SUSPENDS TWO CHINESE-RUN MINES IN KASEMPA



……over Illegal Mineral Processing.





Kasempa… Tuesday August 19, 2025



The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has suspended operations at Sino Octascene Mine and Ken Reliable in Kasempa District, North-Western Province, for conducting illegal mineral processing.





During an inspection led by Mines Permanent Secretary Dr. Hapenga Kabeta, officials from the Mine Safety Department discovered large stockpiles of gold and copper ore at the two sites.





The materials were allegedly being processed without the mandatory Mineral Processing licenses.



Dr. Kabeta said investigations will determine the origin of the seized ore and warned that any illegalities uncovered will face stern action.





The government has since seized the stockpiles and instructed law enforcement agencies to secure the sites until proper documentation is produced.





The government stressed its commitment to curbing illegal mining—particularly in gold—and emphasized that stricter monitoring of mineral processing operations nationwide is underway to ensure compliance and promote transparency in the sector.