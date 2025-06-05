GOVERNMENT TARGETS TO ISSUE NRCs TO 3.5 MILLION ELIGIBLE ZAMBIANS BY JULY 5



June 4, 2025



LUSAKA – The government has announced that 3.5 million eligible Zambians aged 16 and above are expected to be issued with National Registration Cards in the continuous registration of ( NRCs) by July 5, 2025.





Speaking in an interview with falcon media in Lusaka today Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Principal Public Relations Officer, Mr. Mwala Kalaluka, said this is the first time the NRC issuance exercise is being conducted simultaneously across all 156 constituencies, with selected schools serving as registration centres.





Mr. Kalaluka emphasized that the exercise is not only for first-time applicants aged 16, but also includes senior citizens who, for various reasons, never had the opportunity to obtain an NRC. He said this initiative seeks to ensure that no eligible Zambian is left behind.





He further highlighted that an NRC is no longer just a voting document. It now plays a critical role in accessing various forms of empowerment, including the Cash for Work programme, Social Cash Transfer, and Student Loans.





The NRC exercise has been categorized into three groups:



1. First-time registration – Free of charge for individuals aged 16 years and above.



2. Replacement of a lost NRC – K3.10 fee.



3. Replacement of a damaged NRC – K2.20 fee, provided the applicant presents the damaged NRC.





To enhance accessibility, Mr. Kalaluka announced that the Ministry has scrapped the previously required police report for those replacing lost NRCs. He stated that this requirement had been a barrier for many citizens.





The nationwide NRC issuance exercise was launched in Kitwe on April 10 and is scheduled to conclude on July 5, 2025.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaluka warned that aiding foreigners to obtain NRCs or giving false information to public officers is a criminal offence. Offenders risk a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment if convicted.



Falcon