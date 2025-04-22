GOVERNMENT TO ENSURE ZAMBIA BENEFITS FROM ITS GEOGRAPHICAL POSITION



TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has reiterated the government’s commitment to enabling the country to benefit from its geographical position.



Speaking in an interview, Mr Tayali explains that despite being landlocked, it plays a huge role in connecting other countries in terms of trade.



He says that countries like the democratic republic of Congo and South Africa are linked through Zambia, which in turn should be a generation of revenue for the Government.



Mr Tayali further says that the Government has realised the potential to gain revenue through its landlocked position in order to enhance trade within the SADC region.



Mr Tayali adds that the Government is investing in infrastructure development to see these plans actualized like the lobito corridor which is in partnership with other stakeholders.