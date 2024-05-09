GOVERNMENT TO REVIEW LONG LOAD SHEDDING HOURS – MWEETWA

GOVERNMENT says it is concerned with current electricity challenges in the country.

Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa stated that Government is aware of the current long hours of load shedding in the country and will soon be announcing measures put in place to respond to the problem.

Addressing the media yesterday, Mweetwa revealed that Government is in the process of realigning the budget to help alleviate power challenges.

He added that Government is aware that long load shedding hours will decrease productivity and business activities in the nation thereby affecting economic growth massively.

“We will soon be announcing some of the measures and projects that are going to be funded for immediate construction and importation of power to mitigate this power shortage in the country,” said Mweetwa.

“Note that we are just realigning the budget to implement sustainable measures towards load shedding.”

Mweetwa assured the nation that the ministry of Energy in conjunction with other ministries are working tirelessly to put a smile on people.